UPDATE: County reports no new cases, Facebook Live event set for 5:15 p.m. Friday

Matagorda County Health District officials are reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases with 16 pending cases.
There will be Facebook Live event on the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center Facebook page at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
The total number of recovered cases is at 18.
There continues to be four patients being cared for in a hospital setting that have tested positive for COVID-19.
Today’s report from the Palacios Community Medical Center stays the same, with nine negative cases with one pending case.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 51.
- 18 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald updated his statement, “We continue to make progress concerning the positive cases of COVID-19, but I ask that you continue to follow the guidelines set forth from our President and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.”
