OUR VIEWPOINT: Matagorda County moves closer to mandatory status

One week ago, in Matagorda County, there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in this community.
Today, we have 27 confirmed cases and that number continues to grow.
Of the 27 cases, only four of them are believed to be due to travel while the other 16 are by community transmission.
Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott set down four executive orders for all Texans to comply by in order to curb the spread of this vicious virus.
Order 1 dealt with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control that every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Order 2 dealt with guidelines set by the CDC that people should avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts or visiting gyms or massage parlors however the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options would still be allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.
Order 3 dealt with guidelines from the CDC that people should not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
Order 4 dealt with guidelines from the CDC that public schools should temporarily close.
In keeping with these guidelines, the Matagorda County Commissioners Court followed suit by closing access to all of its public beaches in order to allow for Order 1 to be easily enforced.
All of these orders are being done in the spirit of keeping the public’s health in check.
Pretty simple huh?
But is it?
This past weekend, people still felt the need to be on the beach and in doing so, violated the first order and that frustrated Precinct 2 Commissioner Kent Pollard.
“I just don’t understand why a few won’t heed what we are telling them,” Pollard said. “A certain few are not following the rules and all we are trying to do is protect them and their families. Why they are resisting, I don’t know why?
“I know it’s been a tough economic turn for businesses in the county but we could get a little bit of cooperation we can make through this tough time,” Pollard said. “They say I need to go fishing or the beach, just stay home. How tough can that be?”
The actions of a few also raised the ire of Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald who has pleaded for the public to take precautions in wake of this virus on the community.
“Some people in this county are taking it upon themselves to go against what is being told for them to do and those few are going to infect many,” McDonald said. “Those of you that continue to break the law, you will answer to a judge and it might even be in this courtroom and I look forward to that time.”
Some were outraged when the county closed down the beaches and were warned about the next step in the process to curb this infectious virus.
The county is being forced to step up the enforcement of these four executive orders by Abbott by getting law enforcement to start writing citations to those found in violation of the orders.
Matagorda County, welcome to step two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.