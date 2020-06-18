McDonald lashes out over spike in COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County posted four more positive COVID-19 cases this week and now has 97 positive cases, with 58 listed as recovered with 34 active cases.
The Matagorda Hospital District reports 23 cases are pending and zero seeking treatment in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 31 negative and two (2) pending Covid-19 cases.
Two new cases were added Thursday, June 18 include a female between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and is recovering at home and a male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and is recovering at home.
But during a Facebook Live message Tuesday, June 16, Matagorda County Nate McDonald held nothing back in his address concerning this recent spike in cases.
“We had very good news for your during the month of May with less than 10 cases. Yesterday, we had 13 and today we have nine,” McDonald said. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have completely and utterly let your guard down. I have to qualify that statement by saying most of our vulnerable population is doing well. But our citizens in their 40s, 30s, 20s, teens and unfortunately many children under five years of age have been diagnosed positive with COVID-19.
“That tells me we have some moms and dads who are not doing their jobs well and are bring this virus home to their children,” McDonald said. “They are going to places where there are folks who are infected with the COVID-19 virus. That is unacceptable and you need to do a better job.”
Most of the Matagorda County region has begun to flourish again under Texas Governor’s Greg Abbott’s reopening of Texas with most businesses back in full service again. But McDonald warned that those liberties being enjoyed now, might change if this trend doesn’t change soon.
“I want to impress upon you the fact that we can continue to enjoy the freedoms that our governor and president have given us or we can go back in and start to take them from you again,” McDonald said. “I am not in favor of taking them because we have businesses that need to be open, we need all of you to shop our businesses in a safe and hygenie way and that is not happened right now to a large measure.”
Since June 8, Matagorda County has posted 26 new positive COVID-19 cases but all of these cases have patients who are recovering at home and have not been hospitalized.
“Twenty-six cases over the past week is completely unacceptable,” McDonald said. “We need to go back to socially distancing ourselves apparently from anybody you come into contact with and if you can’t do that, then put a mask on your face when you are in public. We need to quit infecting our children and teenagers and get back to practicing the safe measures.
We need to move Matagorda County forward and we are patently going backwards today and we have to do better and I pray that you will help us move forward.”
The new cases include a male between the ages of 50 and 60 years old and is recovering at home and a female between the ages of 60 and 70 years old and is recovering at home.
Palacios Mayor Glenn Smith also addressed the area during the Facebook Live event to address rumors concerning the virus in this area.
“There are still active cases in Palacios today and the threat of the Coronavirus is still ongoing and is a threat in our community,” Smith said. “Over the past few months, I have heard it all. From those who think the pandemic is not dangerous or as lethal as reported to those who believe the Coronavirus is some kind of worldwide hoax. I can assure you that the COVID-19 virus is real and if you think the danger has passed, you are wrong.”
McDonald spoke of a good friend of his that was infected with COVID-19 in Houston and had to spend 51 days in the hospital with 21 of those days being on a ventilator.
“He almost died and Lord willing, he came back to life and is now in rehab and doing rather well but he has a long way to go,” McDonald said. “I don’t want that for anyone of you in Matagorda County. We can’t continue the way we are or we are going to have many, many sick people in our county and have a hospital full of them. Our COVID population at Matagorda Region is zero right now and we thank God for that. We want this to go away sooner than later.”
Bay City Independent School District received notice on June 15 that a student who attended the summer athletic camp at Bay City High School on June 8-10 received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Parents received a notice because their child may have had physical contact with, was near the infected person, or entered an area of a district facility they may have accessed on or near June 8-10.
The Bay City Independent School District provided the following information to ensure the safety of the entire family and to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Monitor for symptoms: Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for people who have close contact, and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. CDC link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-recommendations.html
• Isolation: In accordance with state and national guidance, any person who attended the camp should self-monitor for signs of symptoms of COVID-19 during the next 14 days and should self-isolate in order to prevent transmission of the virus.
The athletic camp was closed until further notice to allow the deep cleaning and sanitizing of the athletic facilities. Health and safety guidelines in place at the camp, recommended by the University Interscholastic League (UIL), CDC and the state, include use of hand sanitizer, daily recording of participants’ temperature, and use of a health screen. BCISD will continue to work in cooperation with local and State authorities in following the recommended health and safety guidelines.
Local officials said it was expected after the reopening and with increased testing, as rise in more positive cases would be seen.
“Until a proven and widely-available vaccine is on the market, we will likely continue to see more COVID-19 cases,” Smith said.
Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames said that is why county officials are focusing on hospitalizations — it helps us have a laser focus on the two primary concerns, which is overwhelming our health system and protecting the vulnerable populations.
