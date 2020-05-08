A 27-year old man was taken into custody in Fort Bend and arrested for the murder to Tydarean Austin aka Kobi Austin.
Abdul-Muhaymin Zaaki Adams, 27 was later transported to the Matagorda County Jail where he was booked in on one charge of murder and one charge of unlawful possession of firearm.
The arrest stems from an incident that occurred at 1408 Whitson in Bay City in which Tydarean Austin AKA “Kobi Austin” was shot and killed. Several agencies are collaborating on this case to include Texas Rangers, Matagorda County District Attorney’s Office, the Matagorda County Sheriffs Office, and Fort Bend County Sheriffs Office.
Austin’s death was one of the three cases spotlighted by Bay City Police Chief Robert Lister during a press conference Thursday, May 7.
The case is still very active and more arrests are likely. Detective Reyna Perez is the lead investigator on the case. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.