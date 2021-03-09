County removes mask restrictions Wednesday

Visitors to Matagorda County buildings will not be required to wear mask coverings starting Wednesday, March 10 in keeping with Governor Greg Abbott’s latest emergency order.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said he visited with elected and appointed officials in the courthouse and county office building and said they “are overwhelmingly in favor of removing the mask mandate at these two buildings.”
“So, we will not require the public to wear masks to gain entry into these two buildings but each office holder and appointed officials still has the right to set policy for his or her office and I encourage the public to be respectful of these interoffice policies,” McDonald said.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order lifting the mask mandate in Texas left Matagorda County officials urging residents to follow safety protocols set in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald understands the announcement allows the local businesses to ensure the safety of their employees and customers allowing them to keep the safety recommendations issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC. He urges the community to continue the best practices that has reduced the COVID numbers in the last few weeks.
“The main point for our community is to keep our businesses and our economy strong, and keep our local businesses safe,” McDonald said.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson said that the city of Bay City will continue to keep its employees and the city’s customers safe by encouraging safe behaviors where and when necessary as we continue to follow the guidelines that has brought us to this point in the COVID pandemic. He urges the community to keep following the DSHS guidelines.
Palacios Mayor Linh Chau wants the community to keep each other safe from the spread of the virus.
“If we keep our friends and neighbors safe, we can continue to move the economy forward,” Chau said.
The Matagorda County Hospital District (MCHD) will continue requiring health screens and the proper wearing of face masks in order to enter district owned or operated facilities.
In a statement released Wednesday, March 3, “due to the inherent nature of our health system where those who are ill or think they may be ill with COVID-19 are encouraged to seek medical care, all MCHD and aligned health organizations will continue with our current COVID-19 precautions after GA-34 is implemented.
“In order to promote and protect the wellbeing of our frontline healthcare workers and dedicated care teams, all who enter facilities owned or operated by MCHD will still be required to wear a face mask and pass a basic health screening. This includes all employees, patients, visitors, volunteers, and vendors.”
McDonald said Abbott’s latest executive order allows counties and businesses to decide for themselves how to proceed with regards to wearing of masks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 is mostly spread when people are physically near (within six feet) a person with COVID-19 or have direct contact with that person. When people with COVID-19 cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe, they produce respiratory droplets. Infections occur mainly through exposure to respiratory droplets when a person is in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
There is evidence that under certain conditions, people with COVID-19 seem to have infected others who were more than six feet away. This is called airborne transmission. These transmissions occurred within enclosed spaces that had inadequate ventilation.
Available data indicate that it is much more common for the virus that causes COVID-19 to spread through close contact with a person who has COVID-19 than through airborne transmission.
Respiratory droplets can also land on surfaces and objects. It is possible that a person could get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. Spread from touching surfaces is not thought to be a common way that COVID-19 spreads.
Fortunately, there are a number of actions operators of restaurants and bars can take to help lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread. Personal prevention practices (such as hand washing, staying home when sick, and wearing masks) and workplace prevention practices, like environmental cleaning and disinfection, are important principles of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
McDonald said that county residents will need to decide for themselves how to deal with own protection when it comes to COVID-19.
“I encourage all County residents to keep themselves, their families and their coworkers safe and healthy. If you need to wear a mask to do so, please do. If you can maintain social distancing from others and remain healthy without a mask, then that is your decision. I do ask that all citizens be accepting and respectful of mask policy at each of our county’s businesses, as the owners or management of those businesses have the right to require or not require wearing a mask to gain entrance into their establishment. I also ask that all who will sign up for and have a vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” McDonald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.