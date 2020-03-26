United Way establishes local Covid 19 relief fund

Matagorda County United Way has established a local relief fund to meet the needs of the people of the community. During times of uncertainty and crisis, people in Matagorda County come together to support one another.
Corona COVID-19 Virus is a new test of our collective strength. As the people of the community practice social distancing and stay at home, businesses are closing; others are cutting staff or trimming payroll; unemployment is spiking. Paying rent and utilities, getting food and finding basics like food and diapers is tougher than ever before.
Matagorda County United Way and its Partner Agencies are experiencing greater demand for services while funding decreases. We need to make certain those resources remain available. The Matagorda County United Way hopes to meet the needs of the community through its local fund.
All donations will remain in Matagorda County. The local fund will also bring donations from outside the county, but it takes the leverage of local support to bring in these extra dollars. Following Hurricane Harvey, our local United Way was able to raise approximately $200,000 from outside donors due in large part to the generosity of local supporters.
Matagorda County United Way is committed to standing with our community and supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Together, this community will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected.
Make an important difference by making a gift to the Matagorda County United Way Covid-19 Local Relief Fund. Send your donation to Matagorda County United Way, P.O. Box 972, Bay City, Texas 77404.
Matagorda County United Way is answering telephone calls seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The office is temporarily closed to the public; however, staff will provide referrals to those needing assistance over the telephone.
The United Way wants to ensure that anyone needing help or information during this time can obtain it as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please contact us at (979) 245-5852.
