County posts 67 new cases last week; six new fatalities

This past week, DSHS has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County, 58 new recovered cases, and 6 new fatalities.
The estimated number of active cases is now 335.
“We finished up Saturday afternoon with the COVID-19 testing site at the Bay City Civic Center we had close to 200 people tested,” said Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County.
Thames said the state testing site will return on Aug. 18-19.
It will be located at the Bay City Civic Center at 201 7th Street, Bay City.
The hours are from 8am to 4pm.
More information can be found in the EOC’s latest weekly report here: https://bit.ly/2DtPSO0
