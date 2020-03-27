‘It’s all about everyone helping everyone else’

At times like these with most folks having to at home because of the threat from the COVID-19 coronavirus, some are finding ways to help others.
Edie Lanier and her sister, Maree Allen, are help those in the Matagorda and Wadsworth areas by gathering grocery items and delivering them to their homes.
Lanier, who owns Spoonbills Restaurant in Matagorda along with Allen, was looking for something to do after having to close down the restaurant because of the coronavirus.
“I love the restaurant business because of the people,” Lanier said. “I miss seeing my people.”
It started innocently enough just by Lanier texting friends who texted others to see if anyone was in need of having grocery items delivered.
She and her sister have helped over 30 folks with their grocery shopping needs, many of whom are at a high risk if they contract the coronavirus.
Lanier said that Allen does most of the computer work for her, helping keep track of the food distributed.
“The project was totally Edie’s idea,” Allen said. “I thought it was a great way to help the people that live near our restaurant. I do the computer side of the project- forms, order entry to spreadsheets.”
Lanier is having Maree set up a PayPal account to help make it easier for folks to pay for their groceries.
“It’s given me a good sense of worth,” Lanier said.
Among the people she and her sister has procured groceries for is Doris Moberley, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. They have also picked items for a mother of four, who didn’t want to take her children out grocery shopping because of the virus. She also has gotten groceries for a woman who is caring for her husband, who has cancer.
“The more we stay at home, the better off we are,” Lanier said.
She has had many volunteers from the area that come and help pack the groceries for delivery. That help was needed because breaking down 81 boxes of food into individual orders isn’t easy.
“I love Matagorda,” Lanier said. “They are very generous here.”
Folks pay her for the groceries, which she gets at cost from her food distributor, Ben E. Keith. Hard-to-find items such as meat, fresh produce, staple items like rice and flour as well as toilet paper and paper towels are some of the items Lanier gets. She also gets specialty items, if requested, such as kid-friendly foods such as chicken fingers, etc.
Lanier tries to pick up foods that are reasonably priced to help those who may be on a budget.
“If we can get food to people at cost, it’s a good use of my time,” Lanier said.
She said she has had a few people pay her above what the food costs. She said money paid above the cost of items will be given to an area food pantry to help pay it forward. Any food that is left over will also be donated to the pantry.
“It’s all about everyone helping everyone else, isn’t it?” Lanier said.
She is also willing to help shop for those outside of the Matagorda and Wadsworth area, such as in Bay City, they may have to come to her restaurant in Matagorda to get those items.
Those in need of help with shopping for groceries at this time can contact Lanier by e-mail at edie@spoonbillsrestaurant.com.
