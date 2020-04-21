Reopening Matagorda County: ‘It’s critical to get businesses back to work’

Following the lead of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders to begin the process of reopening Texas, Matagorda County business leaders are also looking ahead at the process to get the economy open in the county as well.
“We anxiously await the 27 of this month when Gov. Abbott will make new recommendations on the re-opening of the Texas economy,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
McDonald said he had a long conference call with State Senator Lois Kolkhorst about reopening Matagorda County for business again. He said Kolkhorst asked what the county would need in order to get its business economy back going again.
“I plan on calling around with some of our business owners to check what their needs are as well,” McDonald said. “We are going to work on opening Matagorda County but will do in a timely way. We will not order an edict and then open it. We want it to be sustainable and not have a reprise of Covid-19. We don’t want to go back down that path again.”
Matagorda County EDC Executive Director Mike Ferdinand said it was encouraging to see that Kolkhorst reached
out to see what the needs of the county were at this crucial time.
“It is good that Lois Kolkhorst wants to know what our needs are in this community,” Ferdinand said. “It is critical that our companies large and small let us know what their needs are.”
Ferdinand said it is vitally important to get county businesses back open and running as soon and as safely as possible.
“Reopening our businesses in a timely can mean the difference between being able to go to your favorite restaurant, store and entertainment venue, or not,” Ferdinand said. “Essential businesses large and small have been on the front line of the COVID-19: outbreak along with our medical teams and first responders.
“It is critical to our community’s economy that the remainder of our existing businesses come back on line to put our people back to work and bring a level of “normal” back,” Ferdinand said. “This is not like hurricanes or other natural disasters where you close for the event, assess the damage, and businesses come back on line as conditions allow. A phased approach is necessary for a timely recovery that does not further our period of enhanced risk. President Trump and Governor Abbott have released the preliminary frameworks that will guide local jurisdictions in this process.”
Jessica Russell, executive director for the Bay City Community Development Corporation agreed that businesses need to get back open as soon as safely possible.
“It’s very important to get our businesses back open and running as usual. With that being said it should be in a phased approach that adheres to the state and federal guidelines,” Russell said. “The information we’re receiving is updated daily so there are a lot of wheels in motion. Our Recovery Team is working diligently to ensure our state and federal officials know what Matagorda County businesses are facing and best practices to ensure we as a community make it through this.”
Ferdinand said the economic impact on county businesses has yet to be computed at this time but he said those numbers should be forthcoming in the coming weeks.
“The Matagordaopenforbusiness.comwebsite has been our first line of data gathering on individual businesses. We know that some of our businesses are facing significant challenges and that they are seeking multiple forms of assistance,” Ferdinand said. “With our allies like the Small Business Development Center, we are reaching out to these businesses and updating critical information daily. To better determine the overall economic impact we will be looking to state sources as well. There is usually a two month lag time on key indicators from the state. We should start getting local numbers in the coming weeks.”
Russell said sales tax numbers for April for the county will not be available for another few weeks.
“We will not receive the sales tax information for the months of April and May for another few weeks so there is no exact figure we can point to currently,” Russell said. “I know of three local restaurants that have temporarily shut their doors due to the Corona virus and one that has permanently closed. It is vitally important that our local businesses fill out the survey on www.matagordaopenforbusiness.com so that our Recovery Team can estimate the economic impact. This information provided in advance will assist Matagorda County businesses as we communicate with officials and apply for assistance.
Ferdinand pointed out that Matagorda County’s Economic Development Corporations and all four of Matagorda County’s Chambers of Commerce have a website featuring business assistance tools and information for the COVID-19 crisis.
Matagorda Open for Business is the name of the page found at www.MatagordaOpenforBusiness.com and is provided by a partnership consortium of Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation, Bay City Community Development Corporation, Palacios Economic Development Corporation, Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Palacios Chamber of Commerce, Sargent Area Chamber of Commerce and Matagorda Area Chamber of Commerce.
The website contains about 27 direct links to agencies ready and willing to provide information and assistance, including the U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan application; the Office of the Governor of Texas’s Resource Page for Business Assistance during COVID-19; local Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center information; free Marketing tools and tips from Kapeesh Marketing, LLC; contact information to the local Small Business Development Center Business Advisor; Texas Department of Insurance information; and so much more.
“We felt it was important to provide this online resource to our local businesses because we wanted to make tools available to them as they prepare for recovery,” said Ferdinand. “While our businesses right now are responding to the immediate crisis, it’s important that we are here to support them by identifying the tools available to help them in recovery.”
The website also features a Local Business Damage Assessment Survey in which EDC staff can collect specific information to respond and aid local businesses on an individual level.
“It is critical in times such as these to stay in contact with our local businesses,” said Russell, Bay City Community Development Corporation executive director. “This website serves as a conduit for information between your local economic development teams and Matagorda County businesses. It is our desire to get back to business as usual in Bay City and Matagorda County and this website and tools provided will assist in that process.”
In keeping with that recovery process, county officials reopened access to county beaches effective Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m. and many believe this is the first step in revitalizing the economy in Matagorda County.
But McDonald also added that the reopening of the businesses still means social distancing will be encouraged on the beaches.
“That is not to suggest they are open for business as usual,” McDonald said. “We will maintain social distancing and ask that their groups be not larger than 10. The sheriff will be down there keeping the order.”
When it is time to get back to “normal,” Ferdinand said it is vitally important that county residents shop local when they get back to visiting stores.
“Federal and state authorities are working closely with our county and city leaders to craft a phased in approach to the re-opening of our businesses. All you have to do is look to those essential businesses now open, big and small, that have implemented safe guards, manage customer number, flow and social distancing to see that it can be done,” Ferdinand said. “Businesses that can open will need to follow the guidelines for that phase of recovery. As businesses phase in, our citizens should pay close attention to the guidelines for each phase of our recovery and support our local businesses now more than ever. I am confident that our local businesses, as they always have, will adhere to the recovery framework as developed by our state and federal partners and will offer our citizens a safe environment. Shopping locally is more important now than it ever has been.”
Russell said safety has to be first when it comes to reopening local businesses.
“Continuing to monitor state and federal guidance is a must for Matagorda County residents,” Russell said. “Staying informed on safety protocols and social distancing will help our community return to a state of “normal”. As I mentioned before, a phased approach to opening and adjusting to new social norms will be pivotal in stopping the spread while supporting local retail, non-profits, and restaurants.”
Last Friday, Abbott held a press conference where he issued three new Executive Orders to begin the process of reopening the state of Texas while revising hospital capacity and certain social distancing guidelines.
Within the orders, select activities and services that pose minimal to no threat of spreading COVID-19 are allowed to reopen using a “Retail-To-Go” model, certain restrictions on surgeries have been loosened, and schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Executive Order GA-16 defined “Re-opened services” as retail services that are not “essential services” but that may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail or delivery to the customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the requirements of the Department of State Health Services, DSHS.
Under this Executive Order, schools — including public, private, and higher education institutions — will remain closed for the 2019-2020 school year.
Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and to clean out their classrooms.
The Governor’s third Executive Order (GA-15) relates to hospital capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for the COVID-19 response. The order loosens restrictions on surgeries put in place by Abbott in March.
Beginning April 21 through 11:59 p.m. on May 8, all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities must continue to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient who without timely performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death as determined by a patient’s physician. Exceptions now include:
• Any procedure that, if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard of clinical practice, would not deplete the hospital capacity or the PPE needed to cope with COVID-19, or
• Any surgery or procedure performed in a licensed health care facility that has certified in writing to Texas HHSC both (1) that it will reserve at least 25% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients, and (2) that it will not request any PPE from any public source — whether federal, state, or local — for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster.
“I think it is very important to emphasize that the Governor’s Order today states that he is suspending Sections of the Texas Government Code, specifically sections 418.1015(b) and 418.108, and also other relevant statutes to ensure that local officials do not impose restrictions that are inconsistent with his Executive Order issued today,” said Palacios Mayor Glen Smith.
The mayor continued, “In other words, any orders issued by Texas counties or cities are limited in their scope and must abide by the guidelines that the Governor has established in Executive Order GA-16.”
