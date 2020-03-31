Pollard, county to file charges on beach violations

As Matagorda County’s positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, county officials expressed their displeasure with area residents that are failing to pay heed to the directives put forth by the state in order to slow the progression of this virus.
The lack of compliance by a few raised the ire of Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald and Matagorda County Precinct 2 Commissioner Kent Pollard during Monday’s meeting of the Matagorda County Commissioner’s Court.
“Some people in this county are taking it upon themselves to go against what is being told for them to do and those few are going to infect many,” McDonald said. “Those of you that continue to break the law, you will answer to a judge and it might even be in this courtroom and I look forward to that time.
“We have to have our law enforcement step up and enforce the laws,” McDonald said. “These people need to understand we are serious about this. We have some bad actors in this county and they need to be held accountable for their actions. We just need everyone to help us get past this and together we can bend this curve. These numbers are real and they will continue to rise. If you continue to go against the measures put forth by the governor, then the shame and blame is on you.”
The following orders were issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 19.
•Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
•Order No. 2: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.
•Order No. 3: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
•Order No. 4: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.
On March 23, Matagorda County Commissioners voted to close the entrances of all Matagorda and Sargent beaches and encourage all county restaurants to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations to combat the community spreading of COVID-19.
While the county stayed short of asking all restaurants to shut their doors to inside traffic, they did recommend that all restaurants heed the recommendations put forth by the CDC when it comes to crowds.
Pollard said this weekend, some continued to violate the closure of Matagorda County beaches and attempted to congregate at the beaches.
“I just don’t understand why a few won’t heed what we are telling them,” Pollard said. “A certain few are not following the rules and all we are trying to do is protect them and their families. Why they are resisting, I don’t know why?
“I know it’s been a tough economic turn for businesses in the county but we could get a little bit of cooperation we can make through this tough time,” Pollard said. “I need to go fishing or the beach, just stay home. How tough can that be?
“We have the beaches closed off but some people just won’t pay attention to all the signs,” Pollard said.
Pollard said on a beach entrance in Matagorda, some individuals moved a concrete culvert and sign to order to gain access to a beach area that had been closed off by county officials. A vehicle was left on the beach as it become stuck in the sand on the beach and Pollard said he intends to have the vehicle towed from the beach this week.
“My intention is to pursue charges for criminal mischief,” Pollard said. “I have heard through the grapevine that we had one sign destroyed in Sargent but we have seen less trouble down there.”
