Matagorda County reports 50 new cases Friday

Matagorda County Health officials are reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases.
Matagorda County now has reported a total of 457 COVID-19 cases, of which 78 have recovered. We are now managing 369 active cases.
The last report from Palacios Community Medical Center reported 60 negative and six (6) pending Covid-19 cases.
Please continue practicing social distancing, personal and hand hygiene, and following face mask guidelines. Every step we take to slow and reduce the spread of this virus in our community is important for our collective health.
The details on all positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.