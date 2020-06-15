Matagorda County continued its steady climb of positive COVID-19 cases with 13 new cases being reported over the weekend. Matagorda County currently has 85 positive cases, of which 52 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 28.
Matagorda County EOC has been informed, they have an additional eight (8) new cases of COVID-19 to report Monday afternoon. Including the five (5) new cases of COVID-19 today that makes today’s total 13.
Matagorda County Nate McDonald said he is concerned over the recent upswing of cases but also said he is concerned with all of the positive COVID-19 cases in the county as well.
“I am concerned with each positive case of COVID 19 in Matagorda County, as it is affecting someone's life in a negative way,” McDonald said. “With that said, I am glad no one in our county has had to seek inpatient medical care for any of these recent cases and all are recovering at home.”
McDonald added that until a vaccination is developed to combat COVID-19, the virus will still be prevalent in the county.
“My concern is that we are not able to be rid of this virus in Matagorda County and that we nor any other county will be virus free until a vaccination has been developed and each of our citizens has been inoculated against the COVID 19 virus,” McDonald said.
McDonald believes the upswing in cases is due to Memorial Day celebrations, the younger population not being strong in practicing social distancing as well as the large number of tests being conducted in the county.
“I attribute the upswing in confirmed cases to Memorial Day, the very large number of tests being taken in Matagorda County and our younger population not practicing the social distancing and hygiene standards they should be practicing in this instance,” McDonald said. “Most of our cases recently have been in the under 40 population and this segment needs to adhere to the guidelines in place just as we all must.”
With the 22 new cases since June 8 being reports, there are more and more county residents that are fearful of venturing out and contracting the virus.
“I would tell the citizens of Matagorda County who are concerned with the large number of cases reported last week and indeed all citizens of Matagorda County that it is incumbent on each of us to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask if you choose, practice good hand hygiene and exercise common sense in all your interactions with others, so that you do not become the next confirmed case of COVID 19,” McDonald said. “If you are not comfortable with doing any of these things or still feel threatened by the coronavirus, please stay home until conditions improve.”
Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames also said it is imperative that county residents understand that just because the state is reopening its businesses, does not mean the threat of COVID-19 is over.
“It is very important that everyone in Matagorda County understands that we are not clear of the COVID-19 virus. Please pay attention to the warnings,” Thames said. “Do not stop being careful when you are around other people.
“We are re-opening our communities,” Thames said. “We must help our local businesses. But as we do, you have the responsibility to keep you and your loved ones safe.You have to protect each other.”
Thames said that when the state made the decision to begin the reopening process, it was expected that cases would rise in the state and counties.
“It was expected after the reopening and with increased testing, we would see more positive cases,” Thames said. “Until a proven and widely-available vaccine is on the market, we will likely continue to see more COVID-19 cases. That is why we are focusing on hospitalizations — it helps us have a laser focus on our two primary concerns, which is overwhelming our health system and protecting our vulnerable populations.”
The 13 new cases include:
A female between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and is recovering at home.
A male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and is recovering at home.
A female between the ages of 15 and 25 years old and is recovering at home.
A male between the ages of 60 and 70 years old and is recovering at home.
A male between the ages of 0 and 5 years old and is recovering at home.
New to the list this afternoon is a male between the ages of 10 and 15 years old.
A male between the ages of 0 and 5 years old.
A female between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.
A male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.
A female between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.
A female between the ages of 10 and 20 years old.
A female between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.
And a male between the ages of 50 and 60 years old.
All of the cases are recovering at home.
Please re-read these precautions in the DSHS web site.
Matagorda County EOC has been informed, we have four new cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 15 with 10 pending test results.
Matagorda County Hospital District Officials again reported they have zero positive COVID-19 patients seeking treatment at Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports no changes, they continue to have 29 negative and zero pending Covid-19 cases. The 23 positive cases are located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Sargent, Markham and Matagorda.
Thames reminded resident to remember, everyone should wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
Put distance between yourself and other people outside of your home. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.
Remember to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
Do not gather in groups and stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings. Make sure you cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
The daily numbers are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
