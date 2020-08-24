County starting to see downward trend in cases

Over the past 7 days, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 44 new cases, 125 new recovered cases, and three new fatalities for Matagorda County.
“A downward trend is emerging, and this week we had almost three times more recovered cases than new cases. We’re heading in the right direction, so let’s all keep doing our part to reduce and slow the spread of this virus in our community,” said Aaron Fox, Chief Business Development Officer and Public Information Officer, Matagorda County Hospital District.
Per the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), all data are provisional and subject to change. Per the Matagorda County EOC, as DSHS continues to change and refine their reporting, it is important to know that the COVID-19 case numbers in each category are estimates and are validated, updated, and revised separately at different times. The numbers may not always balance, so please look at the numbers individually and not as part of a math problem that must solve to zero.
“This past week we were able to break the 40 percent capacity barrier of COVID-positive patients seeking care at our hospital. We’re now down to an average of 30 to 35 percent on any given day with fewer COVID-positive patients in the ICU than at any time in the past four weeks. This is a very encouraging trend, and we’d like to thank everyone who is doing their best to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said J. Warren Robicheaux, Matagorda Regional Medical Center CEO.
To date, DSHS has reported 875 total cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County, of which 561 patients have recovered and 38 patients have passed away (fatalities). Our estimated total number of active cases in Matagorda County is now 259.
“The number one goal of the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is the health and safety of our residents and our visitors. To achieve this goal, we monitor all aspects of a situation and effectively communicate the activities that our citizens need to protect themselves,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. “We are now faced with a situation that we have been monitoring for months with the COVID-19 virus. Our message continues to be proper hygiene, social distancing, frequent hand washing and following the DHSH and CDC guidelines.
“We are now in the process of monitoring very closely our weather conditions that will have a significant impact on our county. Our message and our direction for now is preparation, updating your personal hurricane plans and watching the weather forecast,” Thames said. “Whether we are in a pandemic or a hurricane situation, please educate yourself and be ready for what Mother Nature has in store.”
Thames cautioned county residents to pay close attention to reports on the activity in the Gulf this coming week. While Hurricane Marco may bring rain to the region, expected to be Hurricane Laura may provide a bigger threat to the area.
“Continue to monitor the EOC pages and all local radio stations and local newspapers because they share and provide you with the most factual, timely and accurate information we can provide,” Thames said. “Please pay close attention to the weather predictions this week and stay safe.”
