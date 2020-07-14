County introduces new COVID-19 reporting format

Yesterday Matagorda County officials reported that the Matagorda County Health Officials will be launching a new reporting structure in direct alignment with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
DSHS serves as the Health Department for Matagorda County, and we appreciate their willingness to deliver the latest verified Matagorda County-specific COVID-19 numbers directly to Matagorda County in a tailored format. We are using this new format to generate a simple, easy to read, and easy to share COVID-19 graphic on a daily basis.
Please view this video and new language on the COVID-19 page at https://www.matagordaregional.org to explain the new reporting structure, graphic format, and the reasons why this change is necessary.
The update video will be posted on the hospital’s Facebook page @matagordaregional as well as the EOC Facebook page.
