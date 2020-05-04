County approves reopening parks; beaches staying busy

Meeting again in the Matagorda County Courthouse, county commissioners approved the reopening of all county parks with social distancing and hygiene practices remaining in place.
“I have four of them in my precinct and the people are still using them,” said Matagorda County Precinct 4 Commissioner Charles “Bubba” Frick. “I would just ask that if parents allow their children to use the playground equipment that they sanitize and wash their children’s hands before and after being on the equipment.”
On the second straight weekend that Matagorda County beaches were open to the public, Matagorda County Sheriff’s Skipper Osborne reported that “it was a busy weekend on the beaches.”
“We had some big crowds on the beaches,” Osborne said.
Osborne reported only one incident in which a group of teenagers drove down the beach and held a beach party and sheriff’s authorities had to use a vehicle from the Matagorda Volunteer Fire Department in order to reach the party and break it up.
“It was no issue once we got to them but the sand made it hard for us to get to them in our vehicles,” Osborne said. “But the beaches have been packed since their reopened.”
Matagorda County Commissioner for Precinct 2 Kent Pollard said the beaches have been packed since the reopening but he said many have practiced social distancing at the same time.
“Beaches were crowded over the weekend. Crowds were well behaved,” Pollard said. “A large number of families out for some fresh air and sun. We estimated 2,500 beach permits were sold over the three-day period during the opening weekend. Social distancing was practiced for the most part.”
Precinct 6 Constable Bill Orton admitted the Sargent beaches “were busier than I’ve ever seen it on any holiday in the past.”
“It was a beautiful weekend in Sargent and with the extremely large crowds we've had the past two weekends, everyone we have encountered has been very nice. We passed out hundreds of trash bags and sold 200 beach permit stickers this weekend,” Orton said. “We visited with many first time people to Sargent and they were excited about returning soon. We always look forward to patrolling both Caney Creek and Sargent Beach.
We are pleased that some people were able to find a way to relax via boating, horseback riding, fishing or just sitting on the beach,” Orton said. “We are glad to have the radar trailer back up and running to hopefully help control speeders in neighborhoods. I would like to thank my deputies who are only part time employees for taking time out of their own schedules to help out on weekends to provide security on Sargent Beach and patrol Caney Creek.”
