Rising Numbers...Again: ‘Some don’t understand how to stay safe’

According to Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames, positive COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in the county as long as “we have groups of people and families that either don’t understand how to stay safe or they don’t care.”
“Too many times I read about families that have had loved ones suffer or worst, and now wish they have listened to the CDC,” Thames said.
Matagorda County now has 110 active COVID-19 cases as the area continues to gradually increase upwards in positive cases.
“We are seeing a gradual rise in cases,” Thames said. “The predictions are with Thanksgiving we might see more of an increase.”
“New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in Matagorda County,” said Aaron Fox, MCHD’s Chief Business Development Officer and acting PIO. “In context of incubation periods and the language often used by state officials, looking at the numbers in rolling 14-day periods can be helpful. At the time of this response, our number of new COVID-19 cases during our last four 14-day periods are 29, 37, 48, and 106 cases respectively.”
Both Thames and Fox said as long as area residents don’t take heed to CDC recommendations, the virus will continue to spread in the county.
“This virus spreads unless we take actions to control the spread,” Thames said.
Thames pointed to a survey posted in The Bay City Tribune where 50 percent of respondents said they were not going to change their Thanksgiving plans of gathering because of the pandemic. The CDC had recommended not gathering in large groups during the holiday.
“In your survey the other week there were 50% said they would change their holiday plans but 50% said they would not, so seeing an increase is not surprising,” Thames said. ?Our answer hasn’t changed, we can control the virus if we want to make the effort. If not we will continue to see the cases grow.”
Fox said Matagorda County officials are concerned that Thanksgiving gatherings might cause a spike in numbers.
“We know that more contact among more people increases the odds of transmission, so it’s reasonable for the MRMC COVID-19 Taskforce and our elected officials to be concerned about a potential spike in new cases,” Fox said. “But we’re hopeful that most gatherings were conducted in a manner consistent with reducing the direct and indirect spread of the virus throughout our community and among our most vulnerable populations.”
More than 13 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and over 266,000 have died, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.
And now the area is in the middle of the holiday Christmas season where more and more people are out and about shopping and enjoying the season.
Thames said residents can take care of themselves if they take heed of the recommendations put out by the CDC from the start of the pandemic.
“There are no new way to protect ourselves,” Thames said. “There isn’t a pill to take, it will take action. It will mean that we can’t do things the way we have always done them. It will mean we have to change our ways, and continue to protect each other and ourselves. The solution is so simple, maybe too simple. It hasn’t changed, follow the guidelines that have been in news.”
Fox urged residents to just follow all of the CDC recommendations while shopping this holiday season
“We can support our local businesses in good conscience when we’re intentional and resolute in our commitment to public health safety measures,” Fox said. “Physical distancing, wearing a face mask when less than 6ft from anyone who does not live in our household, washing our hands thoroughly and often, and protecting our high-risk populations are critical components in ensuring both economic and public health.”
