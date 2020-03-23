UPDATE 2 p.m.: DSHS notifies county of two patients with local physician have tested positive for COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center that one of our private physicians has two individuals that have tested positive for the COVID-19.
One patient is a male and is between 55 and 65 years old and the second patient is also male between the ages of 18 and 25.
Both patients are at home and in self quarantine and are in stable condition.
This brings the total of Matagorda citizens that have been tested positive for COVID-19 to six.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center understands that we now have many test results that are pending, in Matagorda County there are five locations that are testing for COVID-19.
It is important that our citizens have a way of getting tested if they think they are showing symptoms of the Covid-19 Virus.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management Team understands as more residents meet State criteria for testing, the results are taking longer to be verified. At this time, some results are taking up to 10 days to be verified and reported. State labs and commercial labs both prioritize high risk patients, patients who have been hospitalized, and exposed healthcare workers.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team continues to work closely with the State of Texas Emergency Operations Center, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Matagorda County Hospital District.
We continue to stress with a delay in test results, it will not change the outcome. All patients meeting State requirements for testing are directed to self-quarantine at home immediately regardless of when the test result is expected. “However, if you start to experience COVID 19 symptoms, please call your primary care physician for further instructions “ said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
We would like to take this opportunity to inform our citizens that the high number of pending test results may soon give the appearance of an unexpected "spike," or an unexplainable increase in positive cases. This is not true.
If you have questions please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
Please practice good hygiene by washing your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, sneeze and cough into a tissue and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces regularly.
The County’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors and we feel that taking these precautionary measures will help in that endeavor.
Should you need any additional information, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
As always we will provide you the latest information as soon as we receive messages from the State or our local officials.
