Matagorda County adds 22 new positive COVID-19 cases; one additional death

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported Matagorda County with 22 new COVID-19 cases for July 30.
The county now has 641 total cases with 295 recovered and 324 active. The county also has posted 20 fatalities.
“The COVID-19 update utilizing estimates from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS),” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. “The numbers in each category are updated and revised separately and at different times, which means the numbers may not always balance.”
More COVID-19 health information may be found on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website at https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
(0) comments
