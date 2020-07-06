Matagorda County reports 42 new positive cases; four additional deaths due to COVID-19

Matagorda County Health Officials are reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases, four additional COVID-related deaths, and nine more recovered cases over the weekend.
The new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported today reflect data from Friday, July 3rd through Monday, July 6th.
The new COVID-19 positive cases reported over the weekend are attributed to Bay City (33 cases), Van Vleck (5 cases), Markham (2 cases) and Blessing (2 cases).
“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm four additional COVID-related deaths of our fellow Matagorda County residents,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to their family members and loved ones. The deceased include a man between the ages of 60 and 70, a man between the ages of 80 and 90, a man between the ages of 80 and 90, and a man between the ages of 70 and 80.”
At the time of this release, 11 COVID-19 positive patients were seeking care at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City.
Matagorda County now has reported a total of 341 COVID-19 cases, of which 74 have recovered and 9 have passed away. We are now managing 258 active cases.
Like all releases from the Matagorda County EOC and all data shared at matagordaregional.org/covid19, this report includes information about Matagorda County residents only. There have been, and will likely continue to be, COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths in Matagorda County that are reported by other counties. The patient’s legal address is the determining factor as to whether or not cases and deaths are reported by Matagorda County Officials.
“Please continue practicing social distancing, personal and hand hygiene, and following face mask guidelines. Every step we take to slow and reduce the spread of this virus in our community is important for our collective health,” Thames said.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 57 negative and zero (0) pending Covid-19 cases.
The details on all of the positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
