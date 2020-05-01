UPDATE: Last Friday's drive-up testing yields zero positive cases

At 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, the COVID-19 Public Information Page on the hospital website reflects the addition of one new positive case, the new total is 64. The new case is a female, between the ages of 20 and 30, recovering at home in Matagorda County.
The results from last Friday’s drive-up testing initiative are 67 tested, 67 negative, 0 positive.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 14 negative cases with no pending cases.
Our county total is 64 positive cases, of which 28 are recovered and 3 have passed away. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 33.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
