County reopens beaches as crowds gather safely by the shore

On the first weekend of the Matagorda County beaches reopening after being closed March 23, reports of large crowds gathered at the county beaches but no reported incidents were reported by law enforcement officials during the weekend.
“There were quite a few people on the beach this past weekend but they were spread out over about 15 miles down the beach,” said Lt. James Orr of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office. “There were a couple of groups with over 10 people that we had to break up and they complied without problems. No tickets were issued to my knowledge involving matters related to the Covid 19 orders.
“The sheriff was on the beach this past weekend and traveled 15 miles down the beach and said the crowds were heavy but spread out from each other,” Orr said. “Sunday had a smaller crowd than Saturday.”
Precinct 6 Constable Bill Orton admitted the Sargent beaches “were busier than I’ve ever seen it on any holiday in the past.”
“With the reopening of the beach this weekend in Sargent we saw a large number of visitors. Everyone appeared to be practicing social distancing as best as they could,” Orton said. “We didn’t appear to have any issues on the beach itself. All merchants selling beach permit stickers sold out by Saturday. Everyone seemed very pleasant and grateful to be out enjoying the great weather.”
Orton said the fishing business was also thriving during this opening weekend.
“There was more fishing going on at the beach than I ever recall, and one local bait owner indicated that it was his best weekend ever selling bait,” Orton said. “I hope this weekend was helpful for those to be able to get out and breathe the fresh air, relax, and enjoy something other than being locked up. With all the new faces this weekend, I look for Sargent Beach to continue to grow as it has been.”
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said he didn’t go out to the beaches this weekend.
“I left that to the tourists,” McDonald said during the meeting. “I did not go to the beach but have talked to one of our employees who did. She said that, for the most part the people she observed did well in maintaining social distancing and that the water, weather and beach were beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.