The Bay City Tribune on Thursday restricted public access to its offices in Bay City to protect the public and its staff from coronavirus, company officials said.
Customers will no longer be able to enter the building and are asked to conduct business over the telephone, via email, online or by using the drive-through located on the side of the building facing Carey Smith Blvd.
“We apologize for this inconvenience but believe it’s the responsible thing to do,” Brenda Burr, publisher said. “We want to make sure we do our part and follow heath officials’ guidance as best we can.
“We’re still open, still doing business and still covering the news,” Burr said. “If you need to get in touch with anyone on the staff, please call 979-245-5555 or email support@baycitytribune.com. We appreciate your business and your patience and understanding as we all work through this crisis.”
