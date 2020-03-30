UPDATE 12 NOON: County now stands at 20 positive COVID-19 cases

According to the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center, the county now stands at 20 positive COVID-19 cases.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center will hold a Facebook live event today at 1 p.m. Monday March 30.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith are working closely with each other to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and visitors. There is no change to the standing orders at this time.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
