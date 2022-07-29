Monkeypox? Officials casting weary eye at new virus

Just when we thought catching a novel virus was old news, here comes monkeypox and Matagorda County health officials are taking early precautions against the new virus.
“The hospital is taking precautions by making all providers, especially in the emergency department, aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox. To date, MRMC has not had any confirmed cases. The current process is to collect samples and send specimen to the state for confirmation testing,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Matagorda Regional Medical Center, J. Warren Robicheaux.
As for surrounding counties, as of July 26 Brazoria County’s health department has confirmed two cases of monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a rare, infectious disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.
Robicheaux said Matagorda County has yet to record its first case of Monkeypox.
“The public should be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox. The most notable symptom is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Further information can be found on the CDC’s website,” Robicheaux said. “We have been monitoring monkeypox since the CDC first began providing details on the virus. We will continue to stay current on the situation as new cases emerge across Texas.”
According to the Texas Department of Health Services, the monkeypox virus can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected person, infected animal, or materials contaminated with the virus.
Person-to-person transmission of monkeypox is primarily through direct contact with infectious lesions, scabs, or body fluids. This contact can happen during activities such as wrestling, cuddling, or intimate sexual contact. However, prolonged exposure to an infected person’s respiratory secretions can also transmit the virus. A person with monkeypox is infectious to others from their symptom onset to until their rash has fully healed.
Signs and symptoms of monkeypox include sudden fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Shortly after, a rash develops, usually starting on the face and spreading to other body parts. Lesions typically begin to form simultaneously and evolve together on any part of the body as they progress from small red bumps to larger pus-filled bumps to scabs. People who develop a rash should avoid contact with other people and contact their health care provider immediately.
People can take several measures to prevent infection with the monkeypox virus:
• Avoid contact with people who have a new or unknown rash, lesions, or scabs. This contact can happen during activities such as wrestling, cuddling, or intimate sexual contact.
• Avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus, such as prairie dogs, rabbits, rope squirrels, Gambian rats, wallabies, and African tree squirrels. This includes sick or dead animals from areas where monkeypox is endemic (Central or West Africa).
• Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding that has been in contact with a sick person or animal.
• Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection. For example, after consulting with your local or state health department, patients who do not require hospitalization for medical indications may be isolated at home using protective measures.
• The home and other areas where an infected person spent significant time should be cleaned using an EPA registered disinfectant. Cleaning methods such as disinfectant wipes, sprays, and mopping are preferred. Dry dusting and sweeping should be avoided, as these activities might spread infectious particles.
• Use personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow standard donning and doffing procedures when caring for patients. PPE used by healthcare personnel who enter the patient’s room should include a gown, gloves, eye protection (i.e., goggles or a face shield covering the front and sides of the face), NIOSH-approved N95 filtering facepiece or equivalent, or a higher-level respirator.
• Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, when soap and water are not available.
JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) is an attenuated live virus vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent monkeypox. On November 3, 2021, The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to recommend JYNNEOS pre-exposure prophylaxis as an alternative to the live smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 for certain persons at risk for exposure to orthopoxviruses. ACIP evaluated JYNNEOS to protect research laboratory personnel, clinical laboratory personnel performing diagnostic testing for orthopoxviruses, designated response team members, and health care personnel who administer ACAM2000 or care for patients infected with orthopoxviruses.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are no treatments specifically for monkeypox virus infections. However, antivirals may be recommended for people who are more likely to get severely ill, such as patients with compromised immune systems.
The DSHS has received a shipment of 14,780 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine. A dose of the vaccine can prevent the disease from infecting the host if given soon after being exposed. People need two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to be fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.