Monkeypox? Officials casting weary eye at new virus

Just when we thought catching a novel virus was old news, here comes monkeypox and Matagorda County health officials are taking early precautions against the new virus.

“The hospital is taking precautions by making all providers, especially in the emergency department, aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox. To date, MRMC has not had any confirmed cases. The current process is to collect samples and send specimen to the state for confirmation testing,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Matagorda Regional Medical Center, J. Warren Robicheaux.

