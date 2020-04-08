UPDATE: MCHD reports two new cases, one recovery case

MCHD officials are reporting two new positive COVID-19 cases and one recovery.
“Matagorda a County has had a total of 44 positive COVID-19 cases of today, of which one has recovered and three are deceased,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “We understand that there are more recovered numbers coming as soon as they confirm the results.”
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 44.
No additional information was released on the recovered patient.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
“We are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients that have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day,” Thames said. “It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason. If you live in a household with a COVID-19 patient you should also stay in your house for the required two-week quarantine period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.