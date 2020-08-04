Area football schedules altered by virus

COVID-19 has played havoc with the 2020 high school football season before a single snap has been made.
With Class 5A and 6A and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) teams delaying the starts of their seasons until late September, Texas football coaches have been left scrambling to find new opponents or alter schedules altogether.
Bay City was one of the teams affected by the changes. Because Class 5A Fulshear is having a later start to its season, the Blackcats had to find a replacement game for Sept. 11. They will now face Wharton on the road at 7:30 p.m. on that day.
Wharton lost its scheduled Sept. 11 game against Yates because Houston ISD plans an online only curriculum through October with no sports played until after that period is done.
Van Vleck will now have two less games on its schedule. Shiner St. Paul, which is a TAPPS Division III/IV team, was a team that had its scheduled start pushed back to September.
Weimar, a Class 2A Division I team, was to host the Leopards in a Sept. 25 game, but that game was lost as well. Van Vleck ISD Athletic Director Robert Blackmon said Weimar’s district executive committee in District 13-2A Division I decided to cancel the non-district game in order to concentrate on getting in its district games.
The Leopards will now only play three pre-district games – at Hitchcock Aug. 28, at Boling Sept. 4 and home against Industrial Sept. 11.
Tidehaven lost its Sept. 25 non-district home game against Flatonia. Tidehaven ISD Athletic Director David Lucio said that Flatonia’s district executive committee in 13-2A Division I decided to stretch out its district season.
“Our district executive committee (in 14-3A Division II) has voted to basically start our district play two weeks early,” Lucio said during Tidehaven ISD’s Board of Trustees meeting last week. “So instead of playing Flatonia Week 5 we’re going to play Rice Consolidated for our first district game.”
There will now be bye weeks Oct. 9 and Oct. 30 on the Tidehaven schedule.
“(The district executive committee) did that to maneuver around just in case anyone has to forfeit a game for COVID reasons. The bye weeks will give them a chance to make any games up,” Lucio said.
Palacios has also had its scheduled altered by COVID-19. The Sharks lost their Week 4 opponent, Palacios ISD Athletic Director Chad Graves said.
“But it worked out for us as that will be an open week before we start district play,” Graves said. “We had to switch the Orange Grove and Mathis district games because Mathis cannot start practicing until Sept. 8.”
The Sharks will play at Mathis Oct. 2 and play Orange Grove the final game of the season Nov. 6. The Sharks have open dates on Sept. 18 and Oct. 9.
