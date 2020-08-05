Bay City Lions Club cancels annual Rice Festival

The Bay City Lions Club has announced that the upcoming 75th Annual Rice Festival, and the associated Carnival, Queen's contest, Rice Dish Roundup and Parade, are canceled. Our goal is the health and safety of the public. The ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic doesn’t permit us to hold this fundraiser at this time. This long standing event has been canceled only a few times in the last 80 years.
According to club president Hawes Dickerson, "The Bay City Lions Club is dedicated to serving Matagorda County families and improving our community, so the last thing we want to do is jeopardize the health of our friends and neighbors. We have closely watched guidance from the CDC, orders from the Governor and recommendations from national, state, county and local leaders as well as our executive committee and board of directors. There is simply too much uncertainty and too much at risk to proceed with a mass event of this nature.”
"This would have been the 75th Rice Festival, a milestone for our club and community. The circumstances are disappointing, but we will work to make the next Rice Festival an exceptional experience.”
This is our main fundraiser of which we return the funds to the community. We support the Texas Lions Camp that offers a week long camp to kids with disabilities. We have also supported all kinds of programs that helps with the needs of a community. We have supported people with food and transportation. We are most proud of the eye testing program, using a machine and reveals a child’s vision.
We appreciate the support from everyone in Matagorda County as we continue serving others during this time.
For more information about our Lions Club or if you are interested in becoming a member of Lions of Texas please reach out to us on our Facebook page.
For donations or other inquiries, please contact us at PO Box 867 Bay City, TX 77404.
You can also find us on our website, www.baycitylionsclub.com.
Thank you for all of the support for the last 74 years and we look forward to serving this community for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.