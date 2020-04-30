Restaurants showing hesitancy to open inside dining during Phase 1

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the green light for restaurants to open to 25 percent of its capacity on May 1, not too many Matagorda County establishments are working with that date just yet.
Bay City Community Development Corporation Executive Director Jessica Russell said she didn’t have a list of the restaurants opening but had spoken with El Zarape and K2 in Bay City and Trans in Palacios and these restaurants are not opening inside just yet.
“None of them are opening the inside of the stores until May 18 at the earliest when it is expected the 50 percent capacity to go into effect,” Russell said.
Fat Grass in Bay City said they met with staff and have decided to open up inside dining Thursday, May 7.
“The safety of all employees and guests is our top priority. This time will allow us to prepare for and implement all of the new standards for opening. We will also temporarily change our business hours, which will be posted later this week. Please understand that we will offer a slightly reduced menu until we are fully operational. We appreciate the community’s patience and support as all businesses try to navigate this the best way we can. Looking forward to seeing everyone soon,” Fat Grass said in a statement.
Russell said that area restaurants are faced with making a decision if the 25 percent seat capacity is worth reopening at this time or just to wait until the 50 percent mandate is expected on May 18.
“A restaurateur would have to evaluate whether or not it would be financially beneficial to open for seating based on the size of the restaurant,” Russell said. “I’m hearing a lot of restaurants anticipate opening once Phase 2, which allows the 50 percent capacity, goes into effect. I know every business I’ve talked to is eager to see their patrons as much as the community wants to get out of their homes and dine in.”
And for those restaurants that might look to stretch the 25 percent occupancy during Phase One might heed the warning by Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald if this happens.
“Our law enforcement agencies are in charge of enforcing the Governor's Executive Orders,” McDonald said.
But McDonald also urged residents to get back out safely and visit the restaurants that chose to open inside dining during Phase 1.
“My hope and prayer all through this time has been that our citizens would support our restaurants whether drive through, curb side, take out or delivery methods were used to acquire their meals,” McDonald said. “My prayers have been abundantly answered, as there has been overwhelming support afforded these businesses. My continuing prayer is that as we reopen and if you feel safe entering your favorite restaurant, then by all means, please enjoy a meal with that establishment, but if not, please continue to call in and pick up your meal at your favorite restaurants.”
McDonald said he hurts for the businesses that have not been given the green light by Abbott to reopen but he also knows this is being done by considering safety first when it comes to those businesses.
“My heart goes out to those businesses who have not received clearance from the Governor to reopen,” McDonald said. “I know they are hurting both fiscally and emotionally, as they are being kept from providing the service they love to provide. I believe the Governor will have good news for these businesses in two weeks or less and I look forward to seeing each of them open at the earliest possible moment.”
Michael Ferdinand, executive director for the Matagorda County EDC, said the process to gather information from local businesses on their economic struggles is continuing.
“The Matagorda County Economic Recovery Taskforce is following a process of recovery planning. Phase 1 is an information gathering and planning outreach using a series of targeted business based conference calls,” Ferdinand said. “Our business sectors have been identified following with the Governors guidelines for recovery, but we also include business sectors unique to our county. This will be combining the information we have already gathered from our survey on the Matagordaopenforbusiness.com web page with current situations to build a complete picture of our business's conditions and challenges.
“Think of it as taking a real-time sampling to understand the challenges business will face as the economy restarts in accordance with the Governor's "Open Texas" plan,” Ferdinand said.
He said that Phase 2 consists of planning on the part of the MCERT steering committee, developing recommendations, and key implementation strategies to our partners at the federal and state level. Phase 3 is preparing a document outlining our strengths, challenges, suggestions, and action steps for long term economic recovery.
“This information is also sent to our state and federal partners so that they can understand our ongoing challenges as they continue assisting us in the long term recovery process,” Ferdinand said. “This strategic approach enables our county to give private sector participation and motivates our community to work together. This process provides Matagorda County a baseline with specific action steps to regain our dynamic and resilient economy.”
Ferdinand said a number of Matagorda County businesses are struggling, with some struggling to the point that they may not reopen with the pandemic is cleared.
“Many of our businesses are struggling during this time,” Ferdinand said. “A few have expressed concerns that that may not reopen.”
He said that each business sector will face a challenge to get their business restarted.
“I see the restart of the economy beginning with Phase 1 of the Governor's plan,” Ferdinand said. “Each sector will face a different level of challenge. It is difficult to determine how hard some of our sectors are being affected as we have not completed our sector outreach.”
Area businesses are urged to fill out the survey on Matagordaopenforbusiness.com in order for accurate information to be gained for state and federal agencies.
