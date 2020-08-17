Matagorda County now stands at 362 active COVID-19 cases

During the past week, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that Matagorda County has posted 91 new COVID-19 cases, 58 new recovered cases and eight new fatalities.
To date, DSHS has reported 831 total cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County, of which 436 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died (fatalities). The estimated total number of active cases in Matagorda County is now 362.
The previous week, Matagorda County had 67 new COVID-19 cases and surpassed that figure this week with 91. The active cases continues to trend upwards as it went from 80 active cases seven weeks ago to a now high figure of 362 active cases.
“Our number of new cases this week is higher than last week, though the past two week’s new case numbers are lower than the five previous weeks,” said Aaron Fox, Chief Business Development Officer and Public Information Officer, Matagorda County Hospital District. “Whether we’re at the beginning of a downward trend, a plateau, or in the early stages of a new upward trajectory remains to be seen. Of most concern is our number of active cases, which continues the slow and steady upward trend we’ve been experiencing for the past eight weeks. “The graphs in this week’s report show eight weeks of data to give a clearer picture of where we’re headed with new and active cases,” Fox said. “The trendline on the Estimated New Cases graph was changed from an Order 2 to an Order 3 polynomial in order to achieve an R-squared (R2 ) value >0.5, which is our target minimum goodness-of-fit value for weekly COVID-19 reports.”
Unfortunately, Matagorda County continues to rate in the top five of area counties with estimated case counts per 1,000 persons. Jackson County leads with 26.29 while Calhoun County is second with 24.3 and Wharton County is at 24.3. Matagorda County sits at 22.42 just ahead of Brazoria County with 21.68.
“We’ve started to see a slight upward trend again of COVID-19 patients seeking care at our hospital,” said J. Warren Robicheaux, Matagorda Regional Medical Center CEO. “Though we’re not stretched as thin as we were three weeks ago, we’re still hovering between 40 and 60 percent capacity with COVID-19 patients alone. We’re faring well overall, and our medical teams are holding strong. As before, we continue to stand ready for our community and appreciate our hospital teams who keep ‘fighting the good fight’ day in and day out.”
Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer, said as county residents move from summer into the fall season ahead, they are seeing a change in their lifestyles as well.
“As we transitioned our lives from spring to summer, many of our friends and neighbors have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Now we are moving into the fall season and Matagorda County still has high numbers of active cases,” Thames said. “This virus is changing people’s lives. It is also causing families to choose a different lifestyle. But it appears that many families either don’t understand how to keep each other safe or just don’t care if they put their loved ones in harm’s way. The good news about our situation is we can control the virus with very simple steps including good hygiene, avoiding large crowds, wearing a face mask, and following CDC guidelines. Matagorda County, it’s up to US. What actions will YOU take to protect your loved ones?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.