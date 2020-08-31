Downward trend continues for county in fight against COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported 913 total cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County, of which 561 patients have recovered and 38 patients have passed away (fatalities).
The estimated total number of active cases in Matagorda County is now 304.
Over the past 7 days, DSHS has reported 38 new cases, 0 new recovered cases, and 0 new fatalities.
A downward trend continues to show for Matagorda County. Three weeks ago, the county posted 91 new cases for the week but that dropped to 44 last week and only 38 this week.
“I am not sure we are ready to say we see improvement, we appreciate the trend. But we need the public to take this serious and continue to keep themselves safe,” said Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County. “We are pushing the simple things, the items we have discussed so many times. Social distancing, avoid large groups, wash your hands, wear a mask, etc…. I believe the discussions surrounding the schools have people paying more attention to the way they live their lives.”
Three weeks ago, the total number of active cases in Matagorda County stood at 362 but fell to 259 last week and rose to 304 this week.
Matagorda County now stands fifth in county comparison of estimated total confirmed cases per 1,000. Jackson County is first with 31.51 with Wharton in second with 28.56 and Calhoun County in third with 26.4. Brazoria County is fourth with 24.77 while Matagorda is fifth with 24.63.
“We’re still heading in the right direction with a 4-week downward trend in new cases (leading indicator) and a 2-week downward trend in active cases (lagging indicator),” said Aaron Fox, chief businesses development officer and public information officer with the Matagorda County Hospital District. “With a 10 to 14-day recovery period on average, we expect to see a reduction in active cases as soon as this week as long as we continue on our current trend. We’ve also greatly reduced our number of active cases per 1,000 persons compared to surrounding counties. This is very encouraging and bodes well for both the physical and economic health of our community.”
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald asked for more free testing to be offering in the county for the residents.
“The free testing sites are of huge importance to Matagorda County in that anyone in our County may be tested regardless of ability to pay or not,” McDonald said. “If you have symptoms, certainly you should be tested. If you do not have symptoms, the testing is available to you as well, and you must decide if you would like to be tested in that event.”
McDonald said that even though the ongoing threat COVID-19 is being compounded right now with the threat of tropical storms, he believes Matagorda County residents are ready for any challenge ahead of them.
“By now Matagorda Countians know how to keep themselves and others safe from the coronavirus,” McDonald said. “I ask that each of you practice those same habits in the event of a tropical storm reaching our shores and add in a healthy dose of common sense, after which I believe we will fare well.”
Also, on the horizon this year is the annual flu season and how will it impact the COVID-19 outbreak in the county.
“I do not know how the flu and coronavirus act in concert, but I do recommend that all who can get a flu shot this fall, if your doctor recommends it,” McDonald said.
Thames believes the county is well on the right track to controlling the impact of COVID-19 on this community.
“There is always a bright future for Matagorda County. We control our future, we can control the virus, so we can control the future. It is up to us, as what do we want our future to look like. It is similar to the idea how strong do we want our local economy,” Thames said. “If we want Matagorda County’s businesses to be strong then we shop local, we spend our local money locally. When we spend our money in other cities we are giving them a bright future, we are lowering their tax payments. We have so many things going in our direction, so many opportunities to grow our economy. Create new jobs, grow our tax base.”
McDonald also believes that the county is nearing that light at the end of the tunnel and emerging from this pandemic.
“Certainly there is a light at the end of the COVID tunnel and I believe that if we continue to practice good health habits and follow CDC and DSHS guidelines, we will continue to make progress against the COVID19 virus,” McDonald said. “In the meantime, please continue to patronize our local businesses and be respectful of those you come into contact with.”
