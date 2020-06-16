Student tests positive for virus; workouts shuttered

Bay City ISD has been forced to close its summer athletic camp due to a student who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student attended the camp June 9-10 and tested positive last week.
In accordance with state and national guidance, any person who attended the camp should self-monitor for signs of symptoms of COVID-19 during the next 14 days and should self-isolate in order to prevent transmission of the virus.
The athletic camp will be closed effectively immediately until further notice to allow the deep cleaning and sanitizing of the athletic facilities.
Impacted students and employees were notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.