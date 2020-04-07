DSHS working to present recovery report to Matagorda County

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) serves as the health department for Matagorda County.

The Matagorda County Hospital District is working with DSHS for an initial COVID-19 recovery report, and they hope to be able to deliver that report soon.

The moment they have verified recovery information, they will post it on the MCHD COVID-19 Public Information Page athttps://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19

