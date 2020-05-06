State pushing for more registrants for Thursday's state-sponsored testing

Matagorda County officials have been asked by the state to push the information on the state sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunity which will open Thursday May 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Registrations as it stands right now is at 18 registrants as of 2:30 p.m. today, so there is plenty of capacity for testing.
The state has committed two lanes and a 20 to 40 MMT team for Matagorda tomorrow.
Call (512) 883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.orgto register for the testing.
This test is a nasal mid-turbinate swab test not an anti-body test. Results are expected to be announced by next Friday May 15.
Individuals who wish to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing.
Who can get the test?Anyone in our region with one or more of the following symptoms: fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
Testing will be located at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street, Bay City, Texas 77414.
