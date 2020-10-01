Free COVID testing being offered Thursday, Friday

According to the DSHS dashboard, Matagorda County has 4 current active cases of COVID-19, this was reported yesterday afternoon.
"We have testing scheduled every other week through the end of the year," said Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County.
The state of Texas is providing a free COVID-19 testing site Thursday Oct. 1 and Friday Oct. 2 from 8 am to 4 pm.
There is no cost and you do not have to have an appointment.
You will need to provide them with a phone number to get your results. The results are returned depending on how many get the test, but normally 3 to 5 days.
The testing site is located at the Bay City Civic Center located at 201 7th Street, across from the high school and the hospital. It is a drive thru testing site so you don't have to leave your vehicle.
The testing team will return on Tuesday and Wednesday Oct 20, and 21 in the same location, same hours, and the same process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.