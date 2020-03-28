UPDATE Saturday, 4 p.m.: County expected to 'confirm developments' Sunday morning

In a press release from the Matagorda Emergency Management office, there are no official reports at this time but “there are some late developments this afternoon that we expect to able to confirm by the Sunday morning announcement.”
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is still 11.
As of Saturday at 4 p.m., Matagorda Country has a total of 11 positive cases, 223 negative cases, and 124 pending cases.
Again these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
