COVID testing set for Feb. 4-5 

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center announced that COVID-19 testing will be held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4-5 at the Bay City Civic Center.
The state of Texas will be providing the free COVID testing site on both days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“There has been a lot of confusion whether this is for vaccines or testing and this is for testing,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “Testing is getting more serious with airlines and businesses requiring a negative test to get on a plane or go back to work. Right now our plan is to have it every two weeks as long as the state continues to pay for it.”
The testing site is located at the Bay City Civic Center located at 201 7th Street, across from the high school and the hospital. It is a drive thru testing site so you don’t have to leave your vehicle.
This is a new company doing the tests, and it is not the deep nasal swab.
There is no cost and you can registry in line or you can visit Vendor Registration link
http://www.docshealthtesting.com or the Patients can text the word “DOCSTX” to 41411 to get the link as well.
Anyone tested will need to provide them with a phone number or email to get your results. The results are returned depending on how many get the test, but normally three to five days.
