UPDATE 1 p.m.: Matagorda County now has nine positive COVID-19 cases

As of Thursday, at 1 p.m., Matagorda County has nine positive cases of COVID-19.
Members of the Matagorda County Emergency Management team continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive and negative cases,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County Public Information Officer. “This isn’t a scorecard but a look into the window to see how Matagorda County is doing, as we protect the health and safety of our citizens and the thousands of visitors, we have every day working in essential areas of our County.”
Private physicians have reported two positive cases, 130 negative cases and have 19 cases pending; MEHOP has zero positive cases, one negative case and 13 cases pending; MRMC has seven positive cases, 23 negative cases and 63 pending cases; PCMC has zero positive cases, zero negative cases and one case pending.
“Again, these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations,” Thames said. “The Matagorda County Emergency Management team continues to work closely with the State of Texas Emergency Operations Center, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Matagorda County Hospital District, the Palacios Medical Center, MEHOP and our local physicians. We are aware of the different directives that are being announced by the surrounding counties.”
Thames said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith are working closely with each other to ensure the health and safety of its citizens and visitors.
“There is no change to the standing orders at this time,” Thames said.
Continue to practice good hygiene by washing your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, sneeze and cough into a tissue and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces regularly.
“If you start to experience COVID 19 symptoms, please call your primary care physician for further instructions,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
All patients meeting State requirements for testing are directed to self-quarantine at home immediately regardless of when the test result is expected.
Should you need any additional information, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
If you have questions, email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
