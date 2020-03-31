UPDATE Tuesday 7 p.m.: County confirms second COVID-19 death

Matagorda County has recorded its second death due to the COVID-19 virus.
“It is with great sadness that MCHD officials report that a man between the ages of 70 and 75 passed away at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” said Aaron Fox, public information officer for Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
This is the second confirmed COVID-19 related death in Matagorda County.
This patient was confirmed to have tested positive March 30 and now the county has 27 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
