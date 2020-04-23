UPDATE: County records first child case of COVID-19

The Matagorda County Health District is announced one new positive COVID-19 case but this case involves a male patient between the ages of 2 and 5 years of age.
According to Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames, the child “is under the age of five and did come in contact with a known patient that was positive.”
The total number of recovered cases are 26
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 58.
- 26 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
