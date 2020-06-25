County adds additional 11 positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, June 25

In the last two days, Matagorda County has added 21 new positive COVID-19 cases as it is starting to appear that the area is either in a second wave or relapse of pandemic virus.
The Matagorda County EOC was informed that the county had an additional nine (9) new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 24 and added 11 additional positive cases on Thursday, June 25.
The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reports 35 pending tests and no addition recovered cases. The total number of recovered cases to 61.
The medical professions also report seven patients seeking treatment with COVID-19 in Matagorda County medical facilities.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 35 negative and eight (8) pending Covid-19 cases.
Matagorda County currently has 155 positive cases, of which 61 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 89.
