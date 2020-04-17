Matagorda County to open beaches Friday, April 24

After closing the beaches back at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in Matagorda County, officials announced Friday that the beaches will be reopening the public.
"After concurring with Kent Pollard, we have concluded the beach access closures will be removed Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m." said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald. "The beaches will be open to the public. Please continue to practice social distancing."
