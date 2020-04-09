County officials warn residents to 'keep guard up' despite recent good results

While some might see the recent slowdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County as a positive, county officials are warning residents to not ease up with what is being done in the county to curb the crisis.
“I want to commend the citizens of Matagorda County for following the social distancing and social grouping orders that are now in place,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald. “I believe that the slowing pace of confirmed cases in Matagorda County are, in part due to the large majority of folks who have chosen to follow these orders. Matagorda County still has many, many COVID 19 tests pending that could result in more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“With that said, I encourage all the citizens of Matagorda County to continue to avoid groups of more than 10 people and in every instance to remain at least six feet from one another when you must have personal contact with others,” McDonald said.
McDonald was also pleased with the recent report that indicated that the Matagorda County Hospital District reported 10 recovered patients who formerly had the COVID 19 virus.
“This is good news and proof positive that prayer works, as we continue to ask God to extricate us from this pandemic,” McDonald said. “Please find a way to celebrate Easter within the guidelines our government has provided for us and know that we will emerge from this challenge just as soon as possible. Also, please continue to pray for the healing of those afflicted with the virus and also that all of those on the front lines of this fight will remain healthy.”
Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames said even though recent reports are showing a decline in positive cases, this is not the time to “let our guard down.”
“I feel optimistic that hopefully we have peaked,” Thames said. “What can be scary right now with the 10 recoveries announced that people will think that it is safe to go out again. We have to continue to shelter-in-place and be careful and it is very important to pay attention to our hygiene right now.
“We are starting to show signs of not community spread but family spread in a lot of our cases,” Thames said. “Although our recent reports have been positive, we are still not out of danger and could spike again at any minute.”
Thames praised the work of the Matagorda Regional Medical Center and how they have worked through this outbreak.
“They have managed situations brilliantly,” Thames said.
One of the common complaints during the COVID-19 outbreak in Matagorda County comes with the recovered patients and why more information is not being released on these cases.
Residents notice numbers being posted by surrounding counties concerning their recovered victims but still no numbers from Matagorda County officials.
On Thursday, April 9, the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website listed 10 cases as recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
Thames said these figures come from the State Health Department and they are bogged down with COVID-19 cases at this time as can be expected. Thames pointed out that some of the surrounding counties have their own county health departments which allows for faster results being posted on those patients who have recovered since originally being diagnosed.
“The state is our county health department,” Thames said. “(DSHS) all of the positive cases are official when the state tells us we have a case. So we must wait for the state DSHS to tell us we have a recovery.
“Believe me I want to report a recovery as soon as I hear we have one,” Thames said. “The counties that are getting recovery numbers are counties that have their own health department. We are not keeping these numbers from the public. We want to report good news and have been pressing for that information on a daily basis.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services is updating its method of reporting COVID‑19 cases in Texas. In order to provide more timely information, the DSHS daily case count now includes all cases reported publicly by local health departments around the state. With the change, Texas is now reporting 715 cases of COVID‑19.
“We want to make sure the public and local leaders have the best possible information in one place as they make decisions about COVID‑19,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “This new method allows us to share case counts faster.”
DSHS previously received its case information from official case reports provided by local jurisdictions and validated each case before adding it to the online count. That process allowed DSHS to confirm case details but led to slower reporting.
