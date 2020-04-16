County size, HIPAA keeps information private on COVID-19 victims

One of the more pressing questions during this pandemic has been the call for additional information on the positive COVID-19 cases so residents can see if they might have been exposed to a victim in some manner.
Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County, said on Thursday, April 16 that 80 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases are from Bay City, 15 percent from Palacios and five percent from the remaining counties.
But state and local officials maintain that personal information cannot be published due to HIPAA laws restricting what type of information can be released. That confusing acronym, HIPAA, stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which is United States legislation that sets data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information, such as medical records and other identifiable health information.
Lara Anton, press officer for the Department of State Health Services, said information gathered during an epidemiological investigation is confidential by law.
“We are required to protect the identity of the people,” Anton said. “DSHS releases a limited amount of information related to specific cases because some of the counties that are served by DSHS’s regional offices have a very small population and additional information could identify a person. More populous counties with their own health departments may be able to release additional information.
“Public health officials recommend that people stay home and follow guidance about avoiding large gatherings, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, washing hands often and wearing masks when in public,” Anton said. “People should monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and consult their health care provider if they have symptoms.”
So due to Matagorda County's population, only limited information can be released by the state and county officials.
In an effort to fully inform the citizens of Matagorda County on the locations of the positive COVID-19 cases, county officials have complied a list of the communities including Bay City, Wadsworth, Palacios, Matagorda, Van Vleck and Blessing.
In recent days, the positive COVID-19 cases for Matagorda County have slowed but Thames warned about residents believing the virus is over and start hitting the streets once again.
“We are very encouraged but we are going to wait for this weekend to see if these latest numbers caused anybody to messed up during the Easter gatherings,” Thames said. “I am fearful that people will see such positive trends and think they can go back to normal. So, we are guardedly optimistic.”
And another issue that might affect the numbers is the fact that the stimulus money has started to hit bank accounts and that gives residents some extra spending money to get out on the town with as well.
“I think the community is doing a great job right now,” Thames said. “
Most of the news coverage about HIPAA violations are in reference to HIPAA Title II, in particular the sections that holds the requirements for HIPAA compliance and securing patient health data:
- HIPAA Privacy Rule. The Privacy Rule covers the use and disclosure of protected health information (PHI) and the standards that must be upheld for individuals to understand and control how their individually identifiable health information is used by an organization.
- HIPAA Security Rule. The Security Rule sets out what security standards must be in place to protect electronic protected health information (ePHI), which is health information or health records that are held or transferred in electronic form. This includes defining technical safeguards, physical safeguards and administrative safeguards.
- HIPAA Enforcement Rule. The Enforcement Rule sets out how HIPAA will be enforced and what will happen if non-compliance is discovered.
However, an undervalued piece of HIPAA Title II is the additional provisions added in 2010 from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that covered HIPAA transactions.
Known as HIPAA Administrative Simplification, the purpose was to simplify the business side of healthcare. This is key to help interoperability and making sure organizations of all sizes within the health care system can work from the same standards.
