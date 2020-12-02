City cancels annual lighted Christmas parade; Trail of Trees still set for all

The city of Bay City has cancelled the annual Lighted Christmas Parade for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though this annual event has been cancelled, the city has added a special treat Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 3. On these days, the Bay City Parks and Recreation staff has worked hard to decorate, coordinate and operate the Le Tulle Park Trail of Trees.
This event was designed in a way to celebrate the Christmas spirit while also following CDC guidelines of social distancing to keep citizens happy and healthy. Drive through or walk the trail to see the beautiful oak trees covered with Christmas lights.
There is no fee to enter.
