Leaders eye bright financial future post-COVID

Matagorda County business leaders said this week that county businesses are starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic bolstered by the strong support of its residents.
“Matagorda County businesses have had to make several adjustments to their way of life over the past year, rolling with the punches both Covid and its subsequent restrictions put upon them. Overwhelmingly, they’ve preserved. Patrons are returning to shopping in store, looking forward to dining with their friends and neighbors, and gathering for social functions now more than we’ve seen previously,” said Jessica Russell, executive director for the Bay City Community Development Corporation.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.4 billion in April, a record-high monthly total and 31.4 percent more than in April 2020.
Mitch Thames, president of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, said county businesses thrived during the pandemic due to the support of the county residents.
“As I visit with small business owners, they are pleased they have the support of the community. Of course, they would love to be doing more, but it seems the local sprit is still high in the community.
There are some that are doing great, those in the DYI stores like hardware and supplies. Restaurants are doing a strong business, all over town the parking lots stay full,” Thames said.
Year-over-year increases for most tax revenues this month and in the coming months will be among the highest in the history of the data series. This is due to base effects: year-ago revenue collections to which this year’s collections are compared were severely suppressed by the pandemic. Nonetheless, this month’s sales tax collections were notably strong; compared to April 2019, sales tax collections were up 19.2 percent.
Russell said that area businesses have adapted well due to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic on the area.
“Businesses are continuing to adapt and grow as they navigate 2021. The BCCDC, Main Street Program, and City of Bay City’s website grant helped several to transition from exclusively an in-store shop to online sales. We hope to see this trend continue to improve resiliency. In the next few months we will be determining how best to help these businesses continue whether it be through workforce training, facade improvements, or website development,” Russell said.
Thames said businesses learned how to work their way through the pandemic and battled hard through the hard days of the outbreak in its earliest stages.
“I believe our businesses have managed the crisis very well. There were some scary days and months when we were staying home, with no sales and no employees. But our owners pivoted and made it work. One of the things I worry about is the on-line sales. It has become almost automatic that when someone needs an item, bang they are on their phone and the next thing, it is ordered and delivered.
I worry about our small shops when it comes to on-line sales. Many of our local shops don’t like the idea of shipping items every day, and the problems that comes with that service,” Thames said.
The majority of April sales tax revenue is based on sales made in March and remitted to the agency in April. Because of changes in estimated revenue collections and updated Legislative Budget Board estimates of the state obligation for Foundation School Program funding, Hegar is announcing a revised Biennial Revenue.
“Spurred by a number of factors, April state sales tax collections increased sharply from a year ago,” Hegar said. “Collections from all major sectors other than mining and construction rose significantly, led by receipts from restaurants and retailers.”
Russell said the Bay City Community Development Corporation has stood by area businesses in their efforts to remain viable during the pandemic.
“The BCCDC is committed to helping businesses recover from the effects of COVID. We’ve seen several new businesses emerge from this pandemic and are expecting several more on the horizon. The issues retail and restaurants now face may change but we will continue to strive towards assisting the owners navigate through government programs, local assistance, and structuring how the CDC can best provide solutions to their obstacles,” Russell said.
Thames believes that the debate over the pandemic has ended and many in this community are working towards getting back to ‘normal.’
“I feel that we are there with recovery, there are no restrictions as to how many people can be in an area, the businesses that are asking for masks to be worn are handling the situation. It seems the people who want to cause trouble on social media has backed off, I don’t see the debate like we did months ago. I do know that there are still those who are limiting the places and the exposure for themselves.
I think we have reached a point that our community has the knowledge to keep themselves safe,” Thames said.
Hegar even admitted that the growth seen in sales tax collections this period are mainly supported by the statewide opening of businesses.
“Part of the growth over last year is from depressed collections that began last April, especially from retail trade, restaurants, entertainment and other hospitality businesses most immediately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending this March affecting April tax collections was supported by widespread business reopenings and the lifting of capacity restrictions, greater consumer confidence in going out as the vaccine rollout progressed, federal stimulus checks and spending delayed from February into March due to the winter storm and power outage,” Hegar said.
One way area businesses are being bolstered in their comeback by a vaccine that is readily available for those who want to get vaccinated.
“Every business owner has the right to operate their store as they see fit. Mask requirements may still be in effect at some establishments. The best and fastest way to get back to “normal” will be adhering to their requests when you walk in their door. We look forward to a successful and prosperous second half of 2021 for Bay City and Matagorda County,” Russell said.
Thames said is vitally important that area businesses get back to working and employment opportunities are filled as well. He said a combination of those two aspects will lead area businesses to fully rebound this year.
“I understand that was the goal, by the experts. There are so many things that business owners must worry about and COVID is just one item. The biggest hurdle right now is getting employees back to work.
For many reasons, our owners need a solid workforce ready to work. I believe this is the best way to build the economy and promote growth, is everyone working and that will bring us back to a normal or growth patten,” Thames said.
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in April 2021 was up 4.5 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 59 percent of all tax collections.
“Retail sector remittances were up across the board, with especially notable increases from clothing stores, online retailers, general merchandisers, sporting goods stores and building materials and home furnishings stores. Clothing stores were especially hard hit by the closure orders early in the pandemic and continued soft consumer demand as much of the workforce worked from home, but now appear to be rebounding strongly as consumers return to stores and those resuming office work buy clothes again. Despite reopenings and the lifting of all capacity restrictions in March, stay-at-home behavioral trends established during the pandemic continue to support rapid growth in online shopping and elevated spending for home improvements and sporting goods,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from restaurants were up significantly over the previous year’s levels, with the growth principally attributable to the restaurants geared to takeout and delivery, but some popular dine-in chains exhibited a vigorous rebound. Nonetheless, the dine-in segment continues to languish, with many establishments now permanently closed.”
Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes, all of which were up sharply from a year ago due to base effects:
• motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $378 million, up 130 percent from April 2020 and up 27 percent from April 2019;
• motor fuel taxes — $325 million, up 15 percent from April 2020 and up 1 percent from April 2019;
• oil production tax — $334 million, up 75 percent from April 2020 and down 3 percent from April 2019;
• natural gas production tax — $232 million, up 247 percent from April 2020 and up 81 percent from April 2019;
• hotel occupancy tax — $51 million, up 116 percent from April 2020 and down 20 percent from April 2019; and
• alcoholic beverage taxes — $119 million, up 110 percent from April 2020 and down 7 percent from April 2019.
