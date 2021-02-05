County vaccine request "have been received and are being processed'

Matagorda County health officials have confirmed that requests for the COVID-19 vaccine “have been received and are being processed.”
Aaron Fox, Chief Business Development Officer and Public Information Officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District in Bay City, said no definitive date has been set for the vaccine’s arrival in the county just yet.
“We don’t know if that means more doses are on the way in the next week or in the next several weeks,” Fox said. “In the meantime, our teams have put together a series of events that will handle a much higher volume of patients in anticipation of 1B and public doses being released.
“We’ve also pulled the names of the first 1,000 patients on the wait list and are going through the process of assigning reservation numbers so that we can start calling them as soon as we receive confirmation of shipment,” Fox said. “No calls will be made until we have confirmation of vaccine shipment, so at this time, it’s a waiting game for all of us.”
According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19
All COVID-19 vaccines that are in development are being carefully evaluated in clinical trials and will be authorized or approved only if they make it substantially less likely you’ll get COVID-19.
Based on what the CDC knows about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.
According to the CDC, getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Experts continue to conduct more studies about the effect of COVID-19 vaccination on severity of illness from COVID-19, as well as its ability to keep people from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
The first round of vaccines to the county were for first responders and healthcare works since they are working in direct contact with positive COVID patients.
Fox said many of these participants have received their doses of the vaccine.
“The list grows as we hire more staff, but the majority of healthcare workers have received their first dose, many have received their second dose, and the rest should receive their second dose early next week,” Fox said. “We know that many first responders have been taken care of by our local DSHS office and are being prepped for their second dose. It’s a moving target, but it’s moving along in an orderly fashion.”
COVID-19 can have serious, life-threatening complications, and there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect any one individual. And if you get sick, you could spread the disease to friends, family, and others around you.
Clinical trials of all vaccines must first show they are safe and effective before any vaccine can be authorized or approved for use, including COVID-19 vaccines. The known and potential benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine must outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine for use under what is known as an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Getting COVID-19 may offer some natural protection, known as immunity. Current evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection.
However, experts don’t know for sure how long this protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you by creating an antibody (immune system) response without having to experience sickness.
Both natural immunity and immunity produced by a vaccine are important parts of COVID-19 disease that experts are trying to learn more about, and CDC will keep the public informed as new evidence becomes available.
Until the vaccine is made available to all, the CDC recommends wearing masks and social distancing help reduce the chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough.
Vaccines will work with the immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if one is exposed.
The combination of getting vaccinated and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19.
Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools we have available. As experts learn more about how COVID-19 vaccination may help reduce spread of the disease in communities, CDC will continue to update the recommendations to protect communities using the latest science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.