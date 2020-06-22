County posts 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Matagorda County EOC has been informed Monday, June 22 that the county has an additional twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 34 negative and two (2) pending Covid-19 cases.
The totals are climbing. In March county had 27 reported cases, in April the county had 36 cases, in May the county only recorded 7 cases, now we are looking at the numbers through the 22ndof June and the county has 59reported cases.
Matagorda County currently has 129 positive cases, of which 58 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 66.
The details on all of the positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
