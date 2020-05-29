McDonald hopeful for full county recovery

Despite reporting a new positive COVID-19 case, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald believes the county is over the peak of the outbreak and heading towards full recovery.
“As we coast down from the COVID-19 peak, please continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene and we will get to the bottom of this hill,” McDonald said.
Earlier this week, Bay City Community Development Corporation Executive Director Jessica Russell believed the county is ready to move forward with Phase II of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the state. McDonald echoed those thoughts as well.
“Please enjoy our restaurants and local businesses responsibly and we will soon get back to enjoying them more fully,” McDonald said. “I want to thank our restaurants and businesses for working with the county’s and state’s emergency management teams to keep our citizens safe during this unprecedented time. And, I for one, look forward to enjoying each of our businesses as they reopen.”
McDonald said he understands if residents are a bit apprehensive about returning to stores and restaurants during this time as well.
“ As we reopen, if you feel that you may become infected with the virus, please continue to maintain separation from any of those sources that you feel may infect you,” McDonald said. “Remember, safety first and let’s all get through this in a healthy way.”
With the county now standing at 70 positive cases, of which 46 are recovered and Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 19, McDonald firmly believes the county did everything it could to combat this virus during its early stages.
“As this pandemic winds its way through Matagorda County, I want to thank Matagorda County Hospital District for the leading and proactive manner in which they have worked through this challenging time,” McDonald said. “We were able attach more testing than any rural county in the state which allowed us to understand the width and breadth of this virus. In so doing, I believe the county got on the right path at an early and critical juncture.”
The latest positive case is a male, between the ages of 20-30 and is recovering at home.
The county also received a report from the Palacios Community Medical Center. They have 22 negative and three pending Covid-19 cases.
These numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center by the experts at the Texas Department of State Health Services. The Texas Department of State Health Services is the official source for these numbers. They serve as the Health Department for Matagorda County
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has expanded the list of Covered Services in Executive Order GA-23 by amending items to permit food-court dining areas within shopping malls to open.
He also ordered, that water parks can operate up to 25 percent of the normal operating limits as determined by the venue owner and for indoor water parks, they can operate with up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the water park; he reminded Texas that the venues that have video arcades must remain closed.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, for all Texas counties, recreational sports programs for adults may begin for practice only, and games and similar competitions may begin on June 15, 2020.
Driver education programs can start immediately for all Texas counties:
Under the direction of Governor Abbott, with the advice of the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, Attorney General, and Texas Comptroller:
The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas will safely and strategically restart and revitalize all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture.
CHECKLIST FOR RETAILERS
Have employees and contractors maintain at least 6 feet separation from other individuals. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.
If a retailer provides a meal for employees and/or contractors, the retailer is recommended to have the meal individually packed for each individual.
Consistent with the actions taken by many retailers across the state, consider having all employees and contractors wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). If available, employees and contractors should consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.
Health protocols for your retail facilities:
If 6 feet of separation is not available between employees, contractors, and/or customers inside the facility, consider the use of engineering controls, such as dividers between individuals, to minimize the chances of transmission of COVID-19.
Regularly and frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, chairs, and restrooms.
Disinfect any items that come into contact with customers.
Make hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water, or similar disinfectant readily available to employees, contractors, and customers.
Place readily visible signage at the retailer to remind everyone of best hygiene practices.
For retailers with more than 10 employees and/or contractors present at one time, consider having an individual wholly or partially dedicated to ensuring the health protocols adopted by the retailer are being successfully implemented and followed.
The daily numbers are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
