UPDATE 12 noon: Matagorda County has six positive cases of COVID-19

Members of the Matagorda County Emergency Management team are working with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive cases and just as important the number of negative cases. We are also interested in the number of pending cases.
We want everyone to understand these numbers are fluid, which means there are test being done every day, reports every day, and the numbers change daily. This isn’t a scorecard but a look into the window to see how Matagorda County is doing, as we protect the health and safety of our citizens and the thousands of visitors we have every day working in essential areas of our County.
So far, private physicians have two positive cases, 130 negative cases and 19 pending cases; MEHOP has zero positive cases, one negative case and 13 pending cases; MRMC has four positive cases, 12 negative cases and 51 pending cases and PCMC has zero positive cases, zero negative cases and one pending case.
Again these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations.
As one can clearly see Matagorda County has six positive results for COVID-19.
We are aware of the different directives that are being announced by the surrounding Counties.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team continues to work closely with the State of Texas Emergency Operations Center, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Matagorda County Hospital District, the Palacios Medical Center, MEHOP and our local physicians.
It is important to note that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has given the local officials the ability to decide what is best for each area of the State.
