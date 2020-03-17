A Matagorda County resident became the first patient with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to die in Matagorda County.
The patient, in his late 90s, passed away Sunday, March 15 at Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Hospital officials were notified by the Houston Department of Health and Human Services of a positive COVID-19 test result at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Per the State’s protocol, the state has launched an extensive investigation into this second positive case, as they have informed the Matagorda County Hospital District that evidence exists of a possible community link to the earlier positive case in Matagorda County.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team is working closely with the Matagorda County Hospital District, and the Hospital District continues to work closely with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
According to Aaron Fox, public information officer for Matagorda County Hospital District, all information is turned over to the state so that they can reach out to all people the victims have been in contact with.
“Even though we are not directly involved, we know that investigation began the night we received the positive notice on both cases,” Fox said. “They are still working at it right now.”
The second case comes on the heels of the initial announcement that the county had experienced its first positive case of COVID-19.
“The number one goal of the Emergency Operation Center is the safety and health of our citizens and visitors, here in Matagorda,” said Matagorda County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “The Matagorda County Emergency Management team is working closely with the Matagorda County Hospital District.”
The woman in her 60s was admitted into the hospital due to complications with pneumonia and was later tested for COVID-19.
“Right now, she is in fair condition,” Fox said. “Her condition has not changed since we first announced she was in the hospital.”
The Hospital District is working closely with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Texas Department of State Health Services has started an investigation into the patients’ health history and travel, and anyone that the patient might have come in contact with during the illness.
The Matagorda County Hospital District is prepared to serve the health needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are as ready as we can possibly be and following the CDC guidelines,” Fox said. “When we had this first positive case from the front door all the way through admission, protocol has been followed and it worked so that we were able to protect our patients, our workers and we were able to prove what we had in place was efficient and worked well.”
Thames said he understands a sense of panic that might run through the community at this time but he stressed that this too will pass.
“We want each of you to understand that we have been through many trying times, with hurricanes, possible flooding. We have endured power outages, just to name a few. Check on your neighbors, check on the elderly. Listen to the schools and businesses, reduce contact with large groups and we will get through this challenge,” Thames said. “We are all working 24-7 to protect Matagorda County residents.”
Thames said the Texas Department of State Health Services continues the investigation into the first patients’ health history and travel.
“We are using every tool at our disposal,” Thames said. “We continue to work for the safety and health of our citizens and visitors, here in Matagorda County.”
Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center continues to monitor the situation with the initial positive case of COVID-19 in Matagorda County.
Texas Department of State Health Services has started an investigation into the patients’ past. At this time, “this case is still under investigation by state epidemiologists, but we are authorized to share that the patient self-reported no international travel, and no travel outside of the state of Texas.”
“We must honor the patients’ rights and privacy,” said Thames.
The Hospital District is working closely with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) 24-7 to assist us, as we protect Matagorda County residents.
The number one goal of the Emergency Operation Center is the safety and health of our citizens and visitors, here in Matagorda County.
Our elected officials are in constant communications with the State and Matagorda County Hospital District.
County Judge Nate McDonald working as the Chief Emergency Manager ask the citizens to pay attention to the published guidelines from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), which are everyday actions to stop the spread of any respiratory virus, including COVID-19:
• Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.
• If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
It is also suggested that we practice “social distancing,” which means staying away from other people, avoiding crowds and minimizing physical contact so that you do not spread illness. This means currently avoiding mass gatherings, skipping the usual handshake, and remaining six feet away from others.
See the CDC and DSHS websites to prepare your home and help prevent the spread of COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.